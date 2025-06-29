Dana White Reveals High Stakes for UFC Champions Losing Their Belts

LAS VEGAS, NV – UFC President Dana White has put champions on notice about the serious financial repercussions they could face if they lose their championship belts. In a recent episode of ‘The Diary of a CEO‘, UFC champion Tom Aspinall disclosed that fighters must personally pay for their title belts if they go missing or are lost. The replica belt appeared in the interview as host Steven Bartlett discussed the rumors surrounding its substantial value.

Aspinall confirmed the rumors, stating, “If it goes missing, I’m paying for it, so hopefully that won’t happen, but it’s in a very safe spot, so it won’t go missing.” This policy highlights the commitment required from UFC champions, especially when every belt is reportedly valued at around $300,000.

Though White may not take losing lightly, the 55-year-old is known for enjoying spirited competitions across his organization. Throughout his tenure with the UFC, White has witnessed some of the most thrilling encounters in mixed martial arts history.

As champions navigate the challenge of defending their titles, they must also consider the potential consequences of losing both their title and a significant amount of money. White’s comments on the matter provide a glimpse into the pressure and responsibilities that come with being a champion in the UFC.

The stakes are high in the UFC, not just for the fighters but for the brand. As champions strive to maintain their status, financial penalties loom over those who fail to uphold their title reign. The message from White is clear: losing is not only a setback in a fighter’s career; it could also mean financial loss.