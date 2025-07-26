Sports
Dana White Teases Makhachev’s Title Fight Against Della Maddalena
Las Vegas, Nevada — UFC President Dana White provided updates on the potential title fight between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena during an Instagram Live session on July 22, 2025. Fans have eagerly anticipated the matchup, as both fighters are at significant points in their careers.
Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, is preparing to defend his title against Della Maddalena, who is making waves in the welterweight division. White revealed that initial plans for the fight did not align, leading to new scheduling. Instead of an immediate title bout, the UFC will host a Fight Night event in Australia in September.
White’s latest announcement confirmed that Makhachev’s potential title defense is being arranged for later this year at Madison Square Garden in New York. ‘Islam, yeah, we’re working on Islam, we’ll have some Islam news soon,’ White said with a grin, hinting at upcoming details for the fans.
Former UFC fighters have voiced their concerns regarding Makhachev’s upcoming fight, suggesting Della Maddalena poses a real threat. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev’s coach and former champion, acknowledged Della Maddalena as a formidable opponent but expressed confidence in Makhachev’s abilities.
Nurmagomedov speculated about potential challengers if Makhachev prevails against Della Maddalena. ‘Who’s even left? There’s Ian Machado Garry, there’s Shavkat Rakhmonov, there’s Kamaru Usman… Let’s just imagine hypothetically if Islam wins. I think Kamaru might show up; he might be an option,’ he said.
The UFC community awaits further announcements regarding the bout’s details and lineup, which could set the stage for one of the year’s premier matchups.
Recent Posts
- Cruz Azul Hosts León in Intense League Clash on Saturday Night
- Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships
- Jarren Duran Remains a Red Sox Fixture Amid Trade Rumors
- Xavier Bartlett Trends Amid Crucial T20I Matches in 2025
- CNN Anchor Fails to Acknowledge Live Backflip Incident on Gutfeld!
- Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line
- World’s Smallest Snake Rediscovered After Two Decades in Barbados
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash
- Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max
- Philadelphia Union Set for Exciting Match Against Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Faces D.C. United Amid Crisis Before Key Matchup
- Aitana’s Exclusive Pop-Up Event Comes to Madrid This July
- Inter Miami Hosts FC Cincinnati in Crucial Eastern Conference Clash
- Manchester United Kicks Off Premier League Summer Series in New Jersey