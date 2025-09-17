Dance Music Scene Thrives with Summit’s Experts Only Label

New York, NY — Jon Summit, a prominent dance music producer, has made waves in the electronic music scene with his label, Experts Only. Launched in 2022, the label quickly rose to prominence with its innovative approach and strong artist roster.

Summit started his career by sending demos to indie labels, facing numerous rejections. His breakthrough came in 2018 when he signed his “Touch Me EP” to Psycho Disco!. Following this, he collaborated with various labels, which helped him build a solid reputation in the industry. Today, he oversees his own submissions inbox as the head of Experts Only.

“I always knew I wanted to make my own label and have a home for the next generation of artists,” Summit told Billboard. The label has indeed become a powerhouse, balancing the agility of an indie label with the infrastructure of a major label, supported by experienced executives.

Toby Andrews, the label manager, and Jack David, head of marketing, bring vast experience from major music companies, ensuring Experts Only maintains a competitive edge.

Events under the Experts Only name have taken place in iconic locations, including Lake Tahoe and Vail, blending Summit’s passion for skiing and dance music culture. These events not only showcase rising talent but also foster a sense of community among the artists.

Summit recently headlined London’s O2 Arena and is actively curating music for his label, working alongside his management team. “My approach is to bring together the hungriest people who bring their unique combination of experience,” said Holt Harmon, one of Summit’s managers.

As Experts Only continues to grow, it has produced hits and established a ranking on Beatport’s label chart. The label not only promotes music but also nurtures the careers of affiliated artists. “Being on a major is maybe one of the hardest places to be in dance music right now,” Andrews remarked, highlighting the excitement surrounding independent labels.

This weekend, the first-ever Experts Only festival is set to take place at Randall’s Island in New York City. Summit is excited about the festival, saying, “The obvious next step is throwing a festival to showcase everyone.” The event will feature performances from Summit and several artists connected to the label.

Summit’s vision for Experts Only is not just about releasing music; it’s about fostering a family-like atmosphere where artists can thrive. “If I’m being honest, what does help is that I’m kind of the one that really pushes ticket sales,” he added, acknowledging his influence in the success of the label.

Experts Only began with Summit’s track, “In Chicago,” and faced challenges early on, including a name change due to potential legal issues. Yet, the label has continued to define its unique sound, aiming for versatile records suitable for both underground venues and major festivals.

As Summit’s own career soars, his management team emphasizes the label’s commitment to artist development. Every artist receives detailed analytics to track their music’s success, ensuring they are well-positioned for the future.

With a growing roster and strategic marketing practices, Experts Only exemplifies a new wave in the dance music industry, focusing on creativity and collaboration. Looking forward, Summit remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of dance music artists.