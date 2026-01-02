Dance Party at Mar-a-Lago: Trumps Celebrate New Year with Vanilla Ice

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrations rang in 2026 at Mar-a-Lago as prominent figures associated with the Trump administration danced to “Ice Ice Baby” performed by Vanilla Ice on New Year’s Eve. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were among those enjoying the live performance.

Noem, who has garnered the nickname “ICE Barbie” for her glam appearances, and Miller were captured on video dancing together, providing a stark contrast to their political roles in overseeing the administration’s immigration policies. The performance took place in front of a festive crowd, with Miller nodding along and Noem enthusiastically engaging with the audience.

The clip, shared on social media by Miller’s wife, Katie, quickly went viral, racking up views as people reacted to the unusual scene. Katie Miller, a former press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, revealed they are expecting their fourth child in a separate social media post just hours after the performance.

This lively gathering served not only as a New Year’s celebration but also as a birthday party for Donald Trump Jr., who turned 48. Photos of a hunting-themed cake surfaced alongside clips of the dancing, documenting the extravagant occasion.

The event was met with mixed reactions online, with some users praising the entertainment while others criticized the backdrop of ongoing national debates about immigration enforcement. The Trump administration’s strict immigration policies have generated significant controversy, making the juxtaposition of celebration and political responsibility particularly noteworthy.

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, entertained guests at Mar-a-Lago previously as well, creating a tradition of high-energy New Year’s festivities. As the night unfolded, it became clear that despite the serious political climate, the Trumps managed to find moments of joy and levity as they welcomed the new year.