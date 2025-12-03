Entertainment
Dancing with the Stars Debuts Holiday Special Tonight
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — This evening, ABC is set to air the inaugural “Dancing with the Holidays” special, bringing festive cheer to fans of the hit reality show. The holiday-themed episode will showcase performances by the professional dancers from Season 34, along with special guest appearances, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
The special was officially announced during the finale of Season 34, which crowned Robert Irwin and Witney Carson as champions. “Dancing with the Holidays” aims to entertain audiences with themed dances and musical performances, allowing viewers to celebrate the season with their favorite dancers.
Hosted by dancing duo Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the special promises to feature a variety of exciting routines as well as seasonal greetings from notable guests. This month, fans can look forward to appearances from previous competitors such as Andy Richter, Scott Hoying from Pentatonix, and Reginald VelJohnson.
More than just a showcase of dance, the hour-long special will highlight the creativity and talent of the show’s troupe members, including Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Rylee Arnold, among others. Young Rome, the son of Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, will also perform alongside his parents.
Viewers will not want to miss the performance of Pentatonix, known for their acapella renditions and their connection to the competition through Scott Hoying, a contestant from this season. The holiday episode is expected to deliver a mix of classic holiday tunes and original choreography.
For those looking to watch the special live but without cable, various streaming services offer trials to view ABC, including platforms like Hulu and Fubo. After the show, the special will also be available on-demand for viewing at convenience.
This unique event is shaping up to be a must-see for both avid fans of the show and those looking to start their holiday celebrations. As the ballroom transforms into a winter wonderland, it invites viewers to cozy up for a night of joyous performances and holiday spirit.
