Dancing with the Stars Pros Shine in Love and Competition

Los Angeles, California — As the new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ kicks off on Sept. 16, many professional dancers on the show are also navigating their personal lives, which often overlap with their work. The reality series pairs professional ballroom dancers with celebrities for live dance competitions, leading to both fierce competition and budding romances.

Many pros have developed relationships either with celebrity partners or with fellow dancers. Others found long-term partners outside the dance world. The intimate nature of ballroom dancing often sparks romance rumors among the participants.

“Dancing, especially ballroom dancing, is a really intimate experience,” said Pasha Pashkov, who is married to fellow pro Daniella Karagach, in a November 2024 interview. “It’s two people creating gorgeous shapes, and to the naked eye, that can be jolting if you’re not familiar with the art.”

Throughout the show’s history, many relationships have blossomed. For instance, pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson began dating in 2015 and welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023. “We’re a team,” Johnson said in a May 2024 interview. “If it’s his win, it’s my win.”

Karagach and Pashkov, married since 2014, welcomed their daughter Nikita in May 2023 and made history on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ when they both took home mirrorball trophies in different seasons that year.

Amidst the competition, relationships continue to develop. After months of rumors, pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber confirmed their romance during the show’s 2025 live tour. They celebrated together, sharing moments on social media and walking the red carpet at events.

Another pair, pro Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, recently relocated their family to Florida, emphasizing the importance of family as they juggle careers in dance.

While many pros share their lives on and off the dance floor, not everyone is in a relationship. Pro Gleb Savchenko is currently single following a high-profile break-up with his previous partner.

As the new season unfolds, it will be intriguing to see how the balance between love and competition plays out for the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros.