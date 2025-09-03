Dancing with the Stars Season 34 Promises Exciting New Twist

Los Angeles, CA—Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere Season 34 with an array of surprises and new talent on September 2. Fans can expect a blend of excitement as the show welcomes fresh celebrity-pro pairings.

The highlight of the upcoming season may be a reunion with a beloved former host, adding to the anticipation among devoted followers of the show. Details about this potential reunion remain under wraps.

Along with the new faces, viewers can look forward to emotional family reflections that have become a hallmark of the series. The producers promise a season that prioritizes connection and personal stories, making it relatable to audiences.

“We want to bring back that feeling of community and warmth,” said a representative for the show. “This season is all about the relationships and the stories behind each dancer.”

The premiere will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Those without traditional cable service can catch the show through various streaming options, which include free trials for new users.

Dancing with the Stars has consistently captured the attention of audiences nationwide, known for its dramatic performances and competitive spirit. As the countdown begins to the premiere, fans are urged to mark their calendars for a night of entertainment and surprises.