Dandadan Season 2 Set to Premiere on July 3, 2025

Tokyo, Japan – The highly anticipated Season 2 of the hit anime series Dandadan will debut on July 3, 2025. Streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, the season promises to continue the thrilling adventures of Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, as they navigate supernatural encounters and their evolving relationship.

Following its successful first season, which aired in late 2024, Dandadan captured audiences with its unique blend of action, comedy, and romance. The new episodes will air weekly on Thursdays, maintaining a total of 12 episodes, similar to the first season’s format.

Fans can expect new episodes to premiere simultaneously in multiple time zones, starting at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, noon Eastern Time, and 5 p.m. British Summer Time on July 3. This schedule allows fans worldwide to access episodes without delay.

The second season will cover key story arcs from the manga, particularly the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs, spanning Chapters 35 to 63. Familiar characters embark on new challenges, bringing back the energy that made the show a favorite among anime viewers.

Fans who watched the recent compilation film Dandadan: Evil Eye, featuring highlights from Season 1 and an early look at Season 2, can dive straight into the upcoming episodes without missing a beat. The film is not a requirement for catching up but serves as an exciting bridge between seasons.

Dandadan has been praised for its stunning animation and engaging character dynamics, particularly the relationship between Momo and Okarun. Their unique blend of beliefs in ghosts and aliens creates conflict and camaraderie as they face various supernatural threats together. Expect more character development alongside the series’ signature humor and eclectic narrative.

As the release date approaches, Dandadan’s fanbase is gearing up for what promises to be another sensational season. With the blend of fantasy, action, and heartfelt moments, Season 2 is sure to keep viewers eagerly anticipating each new episode.