Dangerous Heat Wave Grips Central United States this Week

CHICAGO, Illinois — Millions in the central United States are experiencing extreme heat as temperatures surge to dangerous levels this week. This intense heat wave coincides with summer’s peak, causing worries across the region.

The first heat-related death of 2025 was reported Wednesday in Dallas County. Health officials confirmed a man in his 60s died, but his pre-existing health conditions remain unknown.

As of Thursday afternoon, heat indices soared into the 100s from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, hitting more than 110 degrees in some areas of the Mississippi Valley. Memphis, Tennessee, recorded its hottest day of the year with a high of 97 degrees and a heat index of at least 106 degrees.

In neighboring states, the heat has also taken its toll. Greenville, Mississippi, reported a staggering heat index of 115 degrees, while Chicago‘s heat index reached over 100 degrees. Syracuse, New York, broke its record high with 94 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 93 degrees set in 1941.

Heat is anticipated to intensify further on Friday as the worst conditions are expected to hit the East Coast. Highs are forecasted to land in the middle to upper 90s from Washington, D.C., to Boston, reaching up to 10 degrees above typical summer highs. Major cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia may experience heat indices over 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has warned that over 90 million people face a level 3 of 4 “major” heat risk. Vulnerable populations, including those without cooling options, face significant dangers from such extreme weather.

Pleasant relief during the night is also unlikely, with overnight temperatures potentially hovering close to 80 degrees in Washington, D.C. This prevents bodies from cooling properly and increases risks for heat-related illnesses.

Climate change is significantly contributing to these severe heat waves, with research indicating a connection to fossil fuel emissions. Nearly half the U.S. population is affected by this week’s intense heat compared to a scenario absent of fossil fuel impacts, according to Climate Central, a climate research nonprofit.

As the heat dome begins to dissipate on Saturday, more conventional summer temperatures are expected to return; however, the hot trend for late July will likely continue in many areas through next week.