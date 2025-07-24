Dangerous Heat Wave Hits Chicago; Storms Expected Soon

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago area is facing a second day of dangerously high temperatures as a heat wave continues. The heat index has soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting a Heat Advisory that remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday, residents can expect high temperatures in the mid-90s, with heat index values ranging from 100 to 108 degrees. The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties including Cook and DuPage.

“The main threat for storms is from 5 to 10 p.m., with potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall,” said ABC7 AccuWeather Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

The city is also operating cooling centers to provide relief and is encouraging residents to stay hydrated. Dr. Oyinkansola Okubanjo from Advocate Health emphasized the importance of keeping track of hydration. “If you feel thirsty, you are already dehydrated,” he warned.

Many Chicagoans have sought relief indoors. Joann Maldonado, who experienced power outages, described her discomfort: “It was stuffy, and walking outside felt just as hot.”

ComEd has been working to restore power, as outages affected over 800 customers earlier on Thursday. The Vice President of Operations, Nichole Owens, assured that crews are trained to handle such situations efficiently.

As the heat wave peaked, residents flocked to local attractions such as the Crown Fountain, while some food vendors thrived in the sweltering conditions. Michele Lewis, a sno-ball stand operator, reported an influx of customers seeking cold treats.

Looking ahead, the NWS warns that while temperatures may ease on Friday, additional storms could bring torrential rain and flooding through the weekend.

As Chicagoans brace for another day of heat, officials urge everyone to check on vulnerable individuals and stay safe as conditions remain critical.