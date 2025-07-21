News
Dangerous Heat Wave to Impact Midwest and South This Week
CHICAGO, IL — A massive heat dome is bringing dangerously high temperatures and humidity to large parts of the Midwest and the South this week. The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings, watches, and advisories for millions of people as the hot and muggy air pushes northward.
The heat wave is expected to begin Tuesday, with temperatures escalating especially in the Ohio Valley and parts of the Great Lakes. Although a cold front will provide some relief in the upper Midwest and Great Lakes later in the week, forecasters say the heat dome will likely return by the weekend.
As the heat settles into the Northeast, residents can expect soaring temperatures, peaking around Friday and lingering into Saturday for some areas. Highs may reach the mid-90s from Boston to New York City and Washington, D.C. The heat index could approach triple digits in these regions.
In addition, Texas, Arkansas, and northern Louisiana are predicted to see highs of 100 degrees or more by mid-week. Cities like Chicago are also at risk for a heat index exceeding 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s providing little relief.
The oppressive humidity will particularly affect the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, where dew points could reach upper 70s to low 80s. This combination of heat and humidity makes conditions hazardous, especially for people without air conditioning.
Jonathan Erdman, a senior meteorologist at weather.com, warns that the heat could persist into the weekend, endangering those who cannot escape the heat. He advises against outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and encourages people to stay hydrated and wear lightweight clothing.
