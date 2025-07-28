Dangerous Heat Wave Set to Hit Southeastern U.S. This Week

SAVANNAH, Georgia — A dangerous heat wave is expected to grip much of the southeastern United States starting Sunday, with temperatures in some areas feeling as hot as 116 degrees. An estimated 130 million people are under alert for the hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings for regions stretching from Savannah to Virginia Beach. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, is predicted to reach between 108 and 116 degrees in these areas.

Conditions will not be limited to the Southeast. The Midwest is also expected high temperatures, with Lincoln, Nebraska, to Minneapolis experiencing heat indices ranging from 97 to 111 degrees. Cities including Charleston, West Virginia, and St. Louis, Missouri, face feels-like temperatures of 102 to 112 degrees.

Heat advisories are in place for major cities like Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Indianapolis, where temperatures may soar into the 90s and even reach 110 degrees in some locations.

As the week progresses, advisories will remain in effect on Monday and Tuesday across the I-95 corridor from Boston to New York City, with anticipated heat indices between 95 and 105 degrees. This persistent heat and humidity, which can be life-threatening, will affect the eastern half of the country including cities like St. Louis, Memphis, and Charlotte.

Nighttime temperatures are not expected to offer relief, with lows hovering only in the 70s. From Monday through Wednesday, areas of the Southeast, including Atlanta and Jacksonville, will experience extreme heat risks rated at a four-out-of-four level.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms are forecasted in regions including southern and central Minnesota and eastern South Dakota. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued in parts of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, with possible storms extending into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

As weather delays escalate due to storms, over 1,100 flights were canceled nationwide with more than 8,300 flights delayed, as reported at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.