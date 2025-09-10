News
Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Beachgoers along the Eastern Seaboard are advised to stay out of the water this week due to dangerous rip currents and large surf. The warnings, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), affect millions of people from Florida to New York.
The advisories come as summer temperatures rise, attracting more visitors to coastal areas. As of Tuesday afternoon, beach hazard warnings were in effect in several states, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York.
NWS officials warned, “Life-threatening rip currents are likely for anyone entering the surf zone.” They urged beach visitors to remain out of the surf as these currents can swiftly pull even the strongest swimmers away from shore.
Rip currents typically form at breaks in sandbars or near structures such as piers. According to NOAA, these currents can travel at speeds reaching 8 feet per second, faster than an Olympic swimmer.
If caught in a rip current, swimmers should swim parallel to the shore until free from the current and then swim back at an angle towards the beach. “This situation is due to a mix of swell and wind energy impacting the shoreline,” said NWS meteorologist Jay Engle.
In addition to rip currents, large waves of 6 to 7 feet are predicted. “Breaking waves will create rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents,” warned the NWS office based in Wakefield, Virginia.
Warnings may extend beyond Tuesday evening in some regions. Beachgoers are encouraged to follow local weather advisories and exercise caution in or near the water.
