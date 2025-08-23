Dango Ouattara Becomes Most Expensive Burkina Faso Footballer

London, England – Dango Ouattara made history by becoming the most expensive footballer from Burkina Faso, with a transfer fee of nearly €50 million, including bonuses, to Brentford. This significant step marks a major milestone in Ouattara’s career and brings immense pride to his country.

Former Burkinabè international, Guira, expressed both excitement and caution regarding Ouattara’s move during an interview with Africafoot. Guira praised Ouattara’s skills, stating, “He is made for the Premier League. This league demands speed, power, and game intelligence, and Dango possesses all of these qualities. With the price paid, he will surely get playing time, providing an excellent opportunity for him to elevate his game.”

However, Guira also raised concerns about Ouattara’s new environment at Brentford, noting, “Brentford is not Manchester United or Arsenal. While it’s a stable club, it is currently undergoing changes, such as a new coach and significant departures. My hope is that he quickly establishes himself, finds his role, and leads this team. That’s the key to aiming for a top-four club in the future.”

Guira highlighted the symbolic importance of Ouattara’s transfer, saying, “Transfer prices are skyrocketing in football, but seeing a Burkinabè reach this level is a source of pride. It shows that our country can produce world-class players. It’s a showcase for all of Burkina Faso.” As he dons the Brentford jersey, Ouattara now carries not just the weight of a club but also the hopes of an entire nation.