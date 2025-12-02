Sports
Dani Olmo Injured After Scoring for Barcelona Against Atlético Madrid
Barcelona, Spain – Dani Olmo scored the winning goal for FC Barcelona against Atlético Madrid on December 2, 2025, but the celebration was short-lived due to an injury. The goal came in the 65th minute, assisted by Robert Lewandowski, giving Barcelona a 2-1 lead.
As Olmo struck the ball, he contorted his body and landed awkwardly, resulting in immediate discomfort. Despite scoring, he grimaced in pain and was helped off the field, replaced by Ferran Torres. The medical team, led by Dr. Pruna, assessed him on the sidelines but deemed he could not continue.
This injury marks a rough season for Olmo, who has faced multiple setbacks. Earlier in the season, he was sidelined during crucial matches including a Champions League game against Olympiacos and a league fixture against Girona. His latest injury is suspected to be a left shoulder dislocation, which typically requires a few days of immobilization.
Olmo had just returned to form, having scored two critical goals in a recent match against Deportivo Alavés prior to the Atlético match. His contributions have been essential as Barcelona competes at the top of La Liga. Coach Hansi Flick expressed his confidence in Olmo, emphasizing his talent and urging him to relax and play freely.
With the World Cup approaching, Olmo aims to recover quickly and contribute to Barcelona’s success. His performance against Atlético demonstrated his importance to the team, especially alongside standout players like Raphinha and Lewandowski.
As the match continued, Barcelona maintained their lead and sought to secure a win without Olmo, who had hoped to build on his recent positive momentum. Medical tests are expected soon to determine the extent of his injury.
