Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini

Palma de Mallorca, Spain – Daniel Altmaier, a professional tennis player from Kempen, has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Open, a tournament boasting a prize pool of €596,035. On Sunday, Altmaier secured his spot by defeating Italy’s Fabio Fognini with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The 26-year-old Altmaier’s victory comes as a crucial preparation for Wimbledon, which starts on June 30. He previously reached the round of 16 at the French Open, demonstrating impressive form. In his match against Fognini, Altmaier clinched his first match point after nearly two hours of play.

In the upcoming quarterfinal, Altmaier will face either Pedro Martinez of Spain or France’s Corentin Moutet. This matchup is highly anticipated given the competitive nature of the tournament.

Altmaier’s recent performance stands in contrast to his earlier exit in Halle, where he lost in the first round to Daniil Medvedev, the event’s eventual finalist. Now, with renewed momentum, he hopes to capitalize on his recent success.

Also participating in Mallorca is young talent Justin Engel from Nuremberg, marking a notable presence in the tournament.