Daniel Cormier Reflects on Missed Fight with Brock Lesnar

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Daniel Cormier recently opened up about his missed opportunity to fight Brock Lesnar, a matchup that could have drawn massive attention in the UFC. After Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic in 2018 to win the heavyweight title, Lesnar entered the octagon and shoved Cormier, igniting excitement among fans.

In a recent interview on Club Shay Shay, Cormier stated that the fight was close to happening but was ultimately derailed when Lesnar re-signed with WWE. Cormier noted that WWE offered Lesnar a lucrative deal with a much lighter schedule. “The WWE got him, the WWE took him back. That was my golden goose, man,” Cormier said.

Cormier was eager for the bout, believing it would have been a highly profitable venture, showcasing his skills against a wrestling-heavy opponent. “They were paying Brock $6-7 million a year, maybe [$10 million],” Cormier added.

Reflecting on the potential matchup, Cormier expressed confidence in his abilities compared to Lesnar. He drew parallels with his teammate Cain Velasquez, who defeated Lesnar in 2010, stating, “It was one of the safest fights I could have had. He would have to take me down to win the fight…I’m gonna make it so hard for him to get that takedown that by the time he gets it, he’s exhausted.”

The public’s interest in the hypothetical clash remained strong, especially following the charged moment at UFC 226 when Lesnar confronted Cormier. Even after plans fell through, Cormier continued to envision the fight that never was, stating it could have been a game changer for both competitors.

After Lesnar’s departure, Cormier went on to defend his title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, decisively winning the fight with a second-round submission. However, the “what if” scenario of Cormier vs. Lesnar continues to resonate with fans, marking one of the most significant fights that never materialized in UFC history.