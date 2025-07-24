Daniel Cormier Reveals Brock Lesnar Banned from WWE

LAS VEGAS, NV – Daniel Cormier, the former UFC champion, revealed on the “MightyCast” podcast that Brock Lesnar has been banned from professional wrestling. Cormier did not provide specific details about the ban but emphasized that Lesnar is facing serious trouble.

“Brock is on the banned list right now,” Cormier said. “Brock got into so much trouble. You know what Brock did. I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.”

The situation comes amid Lesnar’s involvement in a federal lawsuit against former WWE owner Vince McMahon. The lawsuit, which began in 2025, includes allegations that McMahon attempted to traffic a former WWE employee, Janel Grant, to Lesnar.

Lesnar, known as “The Beast Incarnate,” has been absent from WWE programming since his last appearance at SummerSlam 2023. WWE has removed him from promotional materials and has not mentioned him during events in over a year.

Cormier also commented on why a highly anticipated matchup between himself and Lesnar never happened. “WWE paid him more to stay,” Cormier explained, referring to Lesnar’s choice to remain in professional wrestling rather than return to UFC. “He was such a big star there that he could make money to go do that and do nothing but suplexes.”

Questions remain about Lesnar’s future in wrestling, especially with ongoing legal issues. Some insiders speculate that WWE may consider a return for Lesnar once the legal matters have settled. As of now, details about the ban and the lawsuit continue to unfold.