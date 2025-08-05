Daniel Dae Kim Joins Sneaker Brand 1587 as Equity Partner

Los Angeles, CA – Actor and entrepreneur Daniel Dae Kim has become an equity partner in sneaker brand 1587, specializing in product development, marketing, and partnerships. Known for his activism in the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, Kim expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

“I’m proud of what the team at 1587 has accomplished through their exceptional and powerful message. Working with them seems like a natural extension of our common interests,” Kim said.

1587 is launching its A-Fit sneaker, designed to fit the lower arches and wider forefeet typical of AAPI foot anatomy. The new shoe features the brand’s innovative AAPI Last, which can also accommodate customers with similar foot shapes.

The brand was founded in 2023 by Adam King and Sam Hyun to celebrate AAPI culture and history and was inspired by Filipino sailors who first arrived in America in 1587, a date significant in Asian American history.

According to the Pew Research Center, AAPI consumers represent 15 percent of sneaker sales, making them the fastest-growing ethnic group in the U.S. The unique approach of 1587 was recognized last year on Shark Tank, where the team sought investments for their brand.

<p“Daniel is one of one and embodies what we stand for as a growing company,” King said, emphasizing Kim’s impact as an artist and activist.

Kim has been a supporter of 1587 for years and voiced his desire to contribute to the brand’s success actively. “I wanted my support to be beyond lip service to actually having a stake in its success,” he mentioned.

The actor noted that he has never invested in fashion before and is excited about the sneaker culture. “I’m glad to contribute something positive to that idea,” Kim remarked.

King noted that Kim was instrumental in developing the idea of a shoe last designed specifically for Asian foot shapes, arising from his own experiences with typical sneaker fits.

<p“We realized I wasn’t alone,” Kim said. The company used data from a million foot scans to create the A-Fit.

<p“High-quality materials for our sneakers are sourced from Italy,” Kim explained. “It’s important for us to be able to call our shoe a premium product.”

<p1587 plans to release all future sneakers featuring the AAPI Last. The unisex sneakers are priced between $188 and $298 a pair.

<pIn addition to his new investment, Kim is co-producing a new spy-thriller series titled Butterfly, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13.