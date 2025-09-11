Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting with Son’s Film Anemone

NEW YORK, NY — Daniel Day-Lewis, the celebrated three-time Oscar winner, has come out of retirement to star in his son Ronan Day-Lewis‘s directorial debut, “Anemone.” The father-son duo discussed their collaboration in a recent interview ahead of the film’s premiere.

Day-Lewis, 68, last appeared on-screen in 2017’s “Phantom Thread” before announcing his retirement from acting. He finally decided to return to the craft after realizing he wanted to work with his son, who had been developing the film for several years. “I had some residual sadness because I knew Ronan was going to go on to make films, and I was walking away from that,” he said.

The film, set for limited release on October 3 before hitting wide theaters on October 10, features Day-Lewis as Ray, a reclusive former soldier living in the woods of Northern England. The storyline revolves around the complexities of family relationships, exploring themes of fatherhood and brotherhood. Ronan day-Lewis co-wrote the script, drawing inspiration from their real-life dynamics.

In discussing the writing process, Ronan stated that both he and his father had been independently fascinated by the concept of brotherhood, which ultimately became the foundation of “Anemone.” The two began collaborating on the project around 2018 but fully committed to it in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day-Lewis expressed his initial concerns about re-engaging in the public eye. He said, “It was just kind of a low-level fear, [an] anxiety about re-engaging with the business of filmmaking.” However, the experience of working with his son has reignited his passion for acting.

Ronan emphasized the sense of intimacy on set, stating, “The structure of a set is about creating something that allows for a freedom of expression where anything might be possible.” The father-son relationship played a crucial role in the tone of the film, which combines elements of intense family drama with absurdity, including imaginative scenarios.

Day-Lewis concluded his reflections by stating how fulfilling it had been to collaborate with Ronan. He added, “As I get older, it just takes me longer and longer to find my way back to the place where the furnace is burning again. But working with Ro, that furnace just lit up.”

As the premiere of “Anemone” approaches, both Day-Lewises express excitement for audiences to experience their unique family story on screen.