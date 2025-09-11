Entertainment
Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting with Son’s Film Anemone
NEW YORK, NY — Daniel Day-Lewis, the celebrated three-time Oscar winner, has come out of retirement to star in his son Ronan Day-Lewis‘s directorial debut, “Anemone.” The father-son duo discussed their collaboration in a recent interview ahead of the film’s premiere.
Day-Lewis, 68, last appeared on-screen in 2017’s “Phantom Thread” before announcing his retirement from acting. He finally decided to return to the craft after realizing he wanted to work with his son, who had been developing the film for several years. “I had some residual sadness because I knew Ronan was going to go on to make films, and I was walking away from that,” he said.
The film, set for limited release on October 3 before hitting wide theaters on October 10, features Day-Lewis as Ray, a reclusive former soldier living in the woods of Northern England. The storyline revolves around the complexities of family relationships, exploring themes of fatherhood and brotherhood. Ronan day-Lewis co-wrote the script, drawing inspiration from their real-life dynamics.
In discussing the writing process, Ronan stated that both he and his father had been independently fascinated by the concept of brotherhood, which ultimately became the foundation of “Anemone.” The two began collaborating on the project around 2018 but fully committed to it in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Day-Lewis expressed his initial concerns about re-engaging in the public eye. He said, “It was just kind of a low-level fear, [an] anxiety about re-engaging with the business of filmmaking.” However, the experience of working with his son has reignited his passion for acting.
Ronan emphasized the sense of intimacy on set, stating, “The structure of a set is about creating something that allows for a freedom of expression where anything might be possible.” The father-son relationship played a crucial role in the tone of the film, which combines elements of intense family drama with absurdity, including imaginative scenarios.
Day-Lewis concluded his reflections by stating how fulfilling it had been to collaborate with Ronan. He added, “As I get older, it just takes me longer and longer to find my way back to the place where the furnace is burning again. But working with Ro, that furnace just lit up.”
As the premiere of “Anemone” approaches, both Day-Lewises express excitement for audiences to experience their unique family story on screen.
Recent Posts
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting with Son’s Film Anemone
- Facebook to Begin Payments in User Data Settlement
- Tommy Fleetwood Celebrates Tour Championship Win Amid Family Health Crisis
- Ryder Cup T-Shirt Sparks Controversy Over Silhouette Resemblance to McIlroy
- Coastal Hazards Advisory Issued for Northampton and Accomack Counties
- Astrological Forecast: What September 11 Holds for Every Zodiac Sign
- James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere
- Leroy Carter Set to Debut for All Blacks Against Springboks
- Gen V Season 2 Teaser Reveals Black Noir’s Return
- David Bowie’s Archive Opens for Public Viewing at V&A
- Violence and Silence: The Struggle for Faith in a Troubling World
- Nepal’s Youth Uprising Forces Prime Minister to Resign Amid Chaos
- Jimmy Carter Documentary Set for Release on 101st Birthday
- Giants Stick with Russell Wilson as Starting Quarterback for Week 2
- Mariners’ Offense Soars Amid Fan’s Lighthearted Witch Request
- Donovan Solano Joins Texas Rangers After Mariners Release
- Charlie Kirk Shot at Event, Right-Wing Calls for Violence Erupt
- Internet and TV Outages Hit Multiple California Cities
- Uvalde School Board Hires New Lawyers Amid Records Dispute
- Alaska’s First 2025 PFD Payment Scheduled for October 2