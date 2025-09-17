Entertainment
Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
Dublin, Ireland — Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Oscar-winning actor, is making a return to the big screen after a lengthy hiatus of nearly a decade. He stars in the film Anemone, directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, which hits theaters on October 3 in limited release.
The film, which explores the complex dynamics between fathers and sons, marks Daniel Day-Lewis’s first acting role since he announced his retirement in 2017. In a recent interview, he expressed excitement about collaborating with his son, revealing that the decision to act again stemmed from a desire to work together.
“I had some residual sadness because I knew Ronan was going to go on to make films, and I was walking away from that,” Daniel Day-Lewis stated. “I thought, wouldn’t it be lovely if we could do something together.”
Ronan Day-Lewis, 27, is a writer and painter whose first solo art exhibition is also set to open soon. He and his father worked closely on Anemone, sharing ideas and developing the script over several years.
In discussing their collaborative process, Ronan noted, “We had a rough idea of where we were going, but it was kind of like walking into the dark with a flashlight.” Their joint efforts culminated in a film that intertwines themes of memory, isolation, and familial connection.
Daniel Day-Lewis’s return has generated excitement among fans and filmmakers alike. The film also features notable actors such as Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.
Despite previous doubts about returning to acting, Daniel found joy in the process of filmmaking again. He explained, “It was, from beginning to end, just pure joy to spend that time together with him.” Anemone promises to showcase the intricate and profound ties that bind families, marking a significant moment in both their careers.
As the premiere approaches, anticipation builds for what critics and audiences alike will make of this unique father-son collaboration.
