Washington, D.C. — In a surprising turn of events, acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, with the film titled “Anemone.” The movie follows the story of two estranged brothers, Jem and Ray, who reconnect at Ray’s secluded cabin in the English forests.

The film dives deep into themes of trauma, masculinity, and familial bonds. Viewers also meet Brian, Jem’s adopted son and Ray’s biological son, complicating the family dynamics further. The screenplay, co-written by the Day-Lewis duo, brings a raw emotional depth that makes some scenes feel almost too real.

Daniel Day-Lewis, known for his roles in “There Will Be Blood” and “Lincoln,” delivers a performance that has already garnered critical acclaim. His portrayal of Ray is both cold and emotionally layered, particularly highlighted in two powerful monologues that captivated the audience during the film screening.

“I wanted to find the humanity in Ray,” said Daniel Day-Lewis after the screening. “It was essential to make him relatable despite his complexities.” His ability to shift tones seamlessly added to the film’s intense moments.

Supporting actor Bean, who plays alongside Day-Lewis, brings a steady balance to the film. Their interactions are so authentic that viewers may feel as if they are witnessing documentary footage rather than scripted performance.

The cinematography and score also contribute significantly to the film’s impact. The lush visuals, particularly the rich colors of the English seaside and forest scenes, create a palpable atmosphere that enhances the storytelling. The drawn-out shots and meditative score evoke a melancholic yet familiar feel.

Although the direction has received praise, some critics noted that the film can at times veer into predictability, reflecting Ronan Day-Lewis’s relative inexperience. Still, “Anemone” stands out as a noteworthy late 2025 release, showcasing exceptional English talent. Critics agree that Daniel Day-Lewis’s performance is not to be understated, reminding audiences of his undeniable presence on screen.