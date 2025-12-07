Daniel Day-Lewis Stars in Son’s Directorial Debut ‘Anemone’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Daniel Day-Lewis makes a surprising return to the big screen in his son Ronan Day-Lewis‘s directorial debut, “Anemone.” The film, which premiered on December 7, 2025, follows two brothers, Jem and Ray, as they reconnect in an isolated cabin deep in the English forests.

This family drama explores themes of trauma, masculinity, and the relationships between fathers and sons. The narrative intertwines the lives of Jem, played by an undisclosed actor, and Ray, portrayed by Day-Lewis.

“The script feels incredibly real, highlighting the emotional intimacy crafted by the Day-Lewis duo,” a critic noted. Daniel Day-Lewis’s performance is particularly noteworthy, seamlessly delivering two powerful monologues that left audiences in a state of mixed emotions.

His portrayal of Ray balances calculated coldness with heartfelt depth, showcasing his signature acting style. Paired with the supportive performance of co-star Bean, the characters’ dynamic resembles a documentary, capturing genuine human experience in a way that resonates with viewers.

The film also shines in technical aspects, boasting stunning cinematography and a poignant score. The color grading enhances scenes shot in the forest and at the seaside, presenting vibrant and rich visuals.

Despite some predictable directorial choices, “Anemone” stands out as an intriguing art piece in late 2025. Critics agree that it highlights the incredible talent of English acting, reaffirming Day-Lewis’s status as a cinematic great.