Daniel Gafford Signs $60 Million Extension with Mavericks

Dallas, Texas — Center Daniel Gafford has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth nearly $60 million with the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN on Monday. The extension will keep Gafford with the team through the 2028-29 season.

Gafford, who is 26 years old, first joined the Mavericks two seasons ago. His arrival contributed to the team’s significant playoff success, including their run to the NBA Finals. As he prepares for the upcoming season, Gafford is set to earn approximately $14 million next year before the new deal begins.

This extension is seen as a vital move as the Mavericks work to solidify their frontcourt ahead of the NBA Draft. Gafford is regarded as an elite lob threat and rim finisher, boasting a 71% career field goal percentage, the highest in the league since he entered the NBA in the 2019-2020 season, according to ESPN.

Defensively, Gafford has shown his value by ranking in the top 10 for field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender this past season. His strong defensive presence enhances the Mavericks’ strategy as they seek to improve their roster through the draft and beyond.

Officials from Dallas and Gafford’s agents, Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports, negotiated the deal, emphasizing the team’s commitment to building a competitive lineup.

This story is developing, and more updates will be provided as they become available.