News
Daniel Ricciardo Injured in Dirt Bike Accident in Queensland
Mossman, Queensland — Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo was hospitalized after a dirt bike accident on Thursday in northern Queensland. The eight-time Grand Prix winner sustained a collarbone injury while riding through the Daintree National Forest.
Ricciardo, 36, was reportedly taken to Mossman Hospital for treatment. While the details of the accident remain unclear, reports indicate he was in good spirits during his medical care.
This incident occurred just days after Ricciardo’s first public appearance since leaving Formula 1, where he participated in Ray White‘s Connect conference on the Gold Coast. During the event, Ricciardo discussed life after F1, jesting about his unkempt beard, saying, ‘Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now.’
The Australian driver reflected on his transition from the fast-paced world of racing, saying, ‘This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long, and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.’
Ricciardo shared that he has taken time for hiking, mentioning a recent trip to Alaska, where he humorously noted, ‘I didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus.’
Before his departure from Formula 1, Ricciardo was released from his role at Racing Bulls after the 2024 season. The team opted to promote Kiwi driver Liam Lawson to his seat, as Ricciardo was seen as lacking the ‘killer instinct’ that characterized his earlier racing career. Despite this, Ricciardo remains a beloved figure in motorsports.
Fans have taken to social media to wish him a swift recovery, with many expressing support for the popular athlete’s healing journey following the accident.
