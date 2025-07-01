Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Suarez‘s future in NASCAR remains unclear as he enters the final months of his contract with Trackhouse Racing. Suarez discussed his situation this week on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, noting that he currently has no updates to share.

Suarez, who signed a one-year extension with the team last year, acknowledged, “There are still a lot of things in the air right now.” He expressed dissatisfaction with how some issues have been managed and stressed his love for Trackhouse, calling it his best home in the Cup Series.

“I want to have more success with this team and I want to see this team successful regardless if I’m in it or not,” Suarez said. “But we’ll see what happens.” With Suarez ranked 27th in the championship standings, he emphasized the need for a win to qualify for the postseason this year.

Trackhouse Racing, founded in 2021 by Justin Marks, has expanded to a three-car team, featuring successful drivers like Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, both of whom have already secured playoff spots this season. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle, not just on the track but also off the track,” said Suarez. “Right now, we are in a must-win situation.”

Despite the challenges, Suarez remains focused on the upcoming Cup Series race at Atlanta. “The good thing about that is that we have good racetracks coming for us,” he said optimistically. He aims to leverage his strong team dynamic within the No. 99 crew.

As the summer progresses, Suarez hopes for clarity regarding his future and continues to put in the effort needed to achieve his goals in the sport. “I have confidence in my group that we have what it takes to get it done,” he concluded.