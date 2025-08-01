Entertainment
Danielle Brooks Reflects on Motherhood Journey in New Podcast Episode
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Danielle Brooks shared her unexpected journey into motherhood on the latest episode of the podcast ‘Pregnant Pause.’ Brooks, known for her roles in ‘The Color Purple‘ on Broadway and ‘Orange is the New Black,’ revealed that before meeting her husband, Dennis Gelin, she did not want children.
“I did not want children. I was one of those women who believed I was not going to be married and I was okay with that,” Brooks said during the episode. However, her outlook changed after she met Gelin, which prompted her to reconsider motherhood.
While preparing for her role in ‘The Color Purple,’ Brooks found herself taking Accutane, a medication used to treat severe acne, which has serious implications for pregnancy. She later discovered she was pregnant while undergoing treatment.
“I will never forget, when I saw that pregnancy test, I broke down. It shocked the hell out of me that I wanted to be a mom,” she recalled. Brooks ultimately had to terminate that pregnancy due to her Accutane treatment, which she described as a difficult experience.
Despite the earlier setback, Brooks welcomed her daughter Freeya into the world on November 16, 2019. She expressed that the support from her husband was crucial during her journey into motherhood, saying, “I had a great partner, which is what was important—most important to me—because he helped me through that time.”
In the podcast, Brooks also addressed societal views on pregnancy as a potential handicap for women, encouraging mothers to take time to rest and recharge. “It’s okay to put your feet up, we NEED to put our feet up!” she asserted. “We deserve it.”
Brooks’ candid discussion provides a refreshing perspective on the challenges and joys of motherhood, marking an important moment in her career as she continues to balance parenting and her professional life.
