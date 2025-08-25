Entertainment
Danielle Brooks Talks Leota Adebayo’s Evolution in Peacemaker Season 2
Hollywood, CA – Danielle Brooks is back in the spotlight as Leota Adebayo in the second season of the HBO Max series Peacemaker. During a recent interview, Brooks shared how her character has evolved after breaking free from her oppressive relationship with her mother, Amanda Waller, portrayed by Viola Davis.
“She’s definitely broken off the chains at the end of last season with her mom,” Brooks said. “So she is just really living for herself now. And with that comes a bit of consequence, you know, and we are gonna watch her struggle with her relationship with her partner.”
Brooks noted that while Leota is asserting her independence, she is also focused on her career and aspirations for the 11th Street Kids. “It’s been a lot of fun to be a little rebel in a way and really go for what it is that she believes she’s capable of doing,” Brooks added.
Peacemaker is part of James Gunn’s new vision for the DC Universe, which aims to be more character-driven and inclusive. Brooks expressed her excitement for the representation of Black and queer characters in the series. “Growing up, I really didn’t see that many people of color in the DCU or Marvel,” she said. “Now to be able to be that representation for so many Black and queer people, I’m just really excited for a new narrative.”
Peacemaker promises to explore deeper themes through the lens of its characters, combining action with heartfelt stories. Brooks emphasized the importance of showing the human side of these characters, saying, “They’re real people. So that’s been really fun for me.”
New episodes of Peacemaker drop weekly, with viewers eager to see how Adebayo and Peacemaker, played by John Cena, navigate their personal and professional challenges in this fresh season.
