Dr. Danielle Spencer, ‘What’s Happening!!’ Star, Dies at 60

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Danielle Spencer, known for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom “What’s Happening!!,” died Monday at the age of 60 after a long battle with cancer. Her passing was confirmed by her longtime friend and co-star Haywood Nelson on social media.

Nelson, who played Dwayne Nelson in the series, shared the news with heartfelt tributes. “We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, What’s Happening cast member, veterinarian, animal rights proponent and healer, and cancer heroine,” he wrote. “Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced.”

Spencer gained popularity for her portrayal of Raj’s younger sister, Dee, in the show, which aired on ABC from 1976 to 1979. The series followed three Black teenage friends navigating life in Los Angeles. The cast included Ernest Lee Thomas as Raj, Nelson as Dwayne, and Fred Berry as Freddy “Rerun” Stubbs.

Later, Spencer reprised her role in the sequel series, “What’s Happening Now!!,” which ran from 1985 to 1988. After her acting career, she became a veterinarian, dedicating herself to animal care.

Her contributions to entertainment and animal rights left a lasting impact on many, and her legacy will be remembered by friends, fans, and family.