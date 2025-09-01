Daniil Medvedev Parts Ways With Longtime Coach Gilles Cervara

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Daniil Medvedev has split from his longtime coach Gilles Cervara, following a disappointing first-round defeat at the U.S. Open. The separation ends a noteworthy collaboration that lasted nearly eight years, marking a significant change in Medvedev’s career.

Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, was eliminated from the tournament after losing to French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi in a five-set match that showcased his struggles on the court. This match was also marked by a notable outburst from Medvedev, who became furious with umpire Gregory Allensworth when a photographer disrupted play during a critical point in the third set.

Despite a temporary comeback, Medvedev ultimately lost, ending his U.S. Open campaign in a traumatic fashion. After the defeat, he expressed his frustration through a racket smash, an act that earned him a fine of nearly $31,500 — a substantial hit to his prize money.

Cervara confirmed their split on social media, thanking Medvedev for their shared journey, saying, “Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end.” He reflected on their collective achievements, including 20 titles and Medvedev’s rise to the top of the sport, while expressing hopes for Medvedev’s future success.

This split comes at a challenging time for Medvedev, who has seen his ranking drop to 16th in the world, his lowest position since his breakout years. He has struggled to reach the later stages of Grand Slam tournaments in 2024, leaving many to question his current form and mental resilience.

Tennis legend John McEnroe spoke about Medvedev’s recent troubles, emphasizing the need for him to regain his competitive edge and confidence. As he embarks on this new chapter without Cervara, the question remains: can Medvedev rediscover the magic that once defined his game?