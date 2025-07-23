Daniil Medvedev Seeks Redemption at Washington Open After Tough Start to 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Daniil Medvedev‘s 2025 ATP Tour season has struggled to gain traction. The Russian tennis star has recorded only one victory across three Grand Slam events this year, including a first-round exit at Wimbledon, where he fell to Benjamin Bonzi.

Despite his challenges, Medvedev’s prowess on hard courts offers a glimmer of hope. His only Grand Slam title came at the 2021 US Open, reinforcing the notion that the upcoming American swing might favor his game.

This week, Medvedev will compete at the Washington Open, which presents a significant chance for him to reverse his luck. Recently, Cameron Norrie handed Medvedev a potential lifeline by defeating the number two seed in Washington, with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

With notable withdrawals, including Holger Rune, and the surprising exit of Lorenzo Musetti, Medvedev finds a more open path towards clinching his first ATP Tour title in over two years.

Medvedev last won an ATP title over two years ago at the Italian Open, where he triumphed over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rune. His victory capped a strong run of form, finishing with a close 7-5, 7-5 match against Rune.

Currently, Medvedev towers above other competitors in his half of the draw with an impressive ranking, aside from Alex de Minaur. If he overcomes Reilly Opelka, he might face Yibing Wu or defending Canadian Open champion Alexei Popyrin next.

Potential semi-final challengers include Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, or Alex de Minaur. Although these players are formidable, their past achievements do not match Medvedev’s illustrious career.

Should he reach the finals, Medvedev might encounter Ben Shelton. Despite his recent setbacks, Medvedev possesses the skills that could see him triumph over any competitor he faces.

While it has been over two years since his last tour title, Medvedev’s past victories, including five ATP titles in the first half of 2023, highlight his enduring talent. He won two Masters 1000 titles during that stretch, defeating formidable opponents like Rune and Andrey Rublev. If he can recapture that form at the Washington Open, a new title may soon follow.