Daniil Medvedev Shakes Up U.S. Open Audience Again

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev, the Russian tennis star, stirred up the crowd at the U.S. Open on Sunday night during his match against Benjamin Bonzi. Known for his eccentricities and strong reactions, Medvedev’s behavior on and off the court often divides opinions.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open title in 2021 and was a finalist two years later, created a buzz when he engaged the Louis Armstrong Stadium audience while Bonzi was serving. This occurred after a photographer interrupted, prompting the umpire, Greg Allensworth, to award Bonzi a first serve at match point. Medvedev reacted strongly, questioning Allensworth’s professionalism.

He raised eyebrows by shouting, “Reilly Opelka was right! What did Reilly Opelka say?” referring to Opelka’s criticism of Allensworth earlier this year. After the match, Bonzi mentioned in a press conference, “Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire. He went with the crowd, crazy.”

This isn’t the first instance of Medvedev clashing with New York crowds. In 2019, during a match against Feliciano López, he baited the crowd, saying, “I want all of you to know when you sleep tonight, I won because of you.” His unique approach turned him from a villain to a crowd favorite by the end of that tournament.

Some tennis fans appreciate Medvedev’s confrontational style, pointing out that it brings excitement to a sport sometimes seen as too polite. They compare his antics to memorable moments from U.S. Open history, like the infamous match in 1979 between Ilie Nǎstase and John McEnroe.

Despite his entertainment value, Medvedev is currently facing challenges in his performance. Following his match against Bonzi, he destroyed his racket, marking his third consecutive early exit from a major tournament. His temperament and unpredictability remain a topic of discussion among sports commentators and fans.