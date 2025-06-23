Entertainment
Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
London, England – Acclaimed director Danny Boyle has confirmed he will not return to the James Bond franchise, stating, “That ship has sailed.” This announcement comes as he promotes his latest film, 28 Years Later.
Boyle was originally slated to direct the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, but left the project in 2018 due to creative differences with the producers. His departure led to Cary Joji Fukunaga taking over with a script he co-wrote, which included contributions from Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Reflecting on his exit, Boyle expressed regret, emphasizing that the script was exceptional. He noted, “John Hodge is a wonderful writer,” and said the film would have featured a Russian villain and would have retained the death of Bond, similar to the final version produced.
Boyle’s new film 28 Years Later marks his first project since 2019’s Yesterday and will be released in UK cinemas on June 19, 2025. He has reunited with screenwriter Alex Garland for this film.
Meanwhile, producers are moving forward with plans for Bond 26. At CinemaCon, Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM, expressed their commitment to honoring the legacy of Bond while introducing innovative elements in the next chapter.
“We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world,” she said.
