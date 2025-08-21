Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds Ventures into the Golden Bachelor Finale

Hollywood, CA — The season finale of the popular show ‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘ features a unique crossover with ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ Host Jesse Palmer takes the audience on a journey through Frank’s adventures, culminating in his final rose ceremony.

Set to air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 20, on FXX, this special episode showcases Frank Reynolds, played by Danny DeVito, seeking romance in the Bachelor mansion.

In a recent interview, DeVito noted, “I had never seen [The Bachelor] until they pitched it, and I thought it would be really cool for Frank.” He described the experience of incorporating the Bachelor lore as both fun and chaotic.

Palmer, who appears as himself, commented on the show’s unrestrained style. “We let it fly, you know,” DeVito said, highlighting the importance of having guest stars comfortable with the show’s antics.

The core group, including Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson, continues to push boundaries, maintaining ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ as the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. history. They are preparing for an 18th season, which begins filming in January 2026.

DeVito shared, “That’s what it’s all about, making people happy,” noting the camaraderie among the cast as a joy in his long career.

The episode will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.