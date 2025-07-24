Danny DeVito Shares Hilarious Prank Story from It’s Always Sunny

Los Angeles, CA — Danny DeVito, co-star of the hit show “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” recently shared a humorous prank story involving his castmates. The prank unfolded during the production of the show’s latest season, now in its 17th installment, which has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

In an interview, DeVito recounted a time when he was completely unaware of an April Fool’s joke being played on him by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Kaitlin Olson. The gag began with DeVito receiving a script that appeared normal until he reached a bizarre and comedic scene that included him saying the phrase “butt-fucked.”

Confused by the unexpected material, DeVito decided to seek clarification. “I personally think it’s worth writing 30+ pages of new and unusable material specifically to hear Danny DeVito say ‘butt-fucked’ in such a context,” he noted.

Once he inquired about the comedic script, the truth was revealed to him: it was all a prank. DeVito laughed off the incident, but he didn’t stop there. He himself decided to retaliate against his co-stars before a presentation by convincing them that they had to share a room in a hotel.

DeVito orchestrated a scheme to have the hotel staff set up four cots in a small room, insisting that Howerton and Day’s wives were also included in the booking. He watched with glee as his co-stars’ emotions escalated in frustration, finally stepping in before they made calls to FX executives.

The prank highlights the camaraderie and playful spirit of the cast, who are known for their outrageous antics both on and off-screen. As DeVito laughed at the unfolding drama, he stated, “Imagine being pranked so hard you had to call the president of FX for help.”

Currently, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” airs on FXX every night at 10:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes available for streaming the following day.