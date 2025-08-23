Danny DeVito Talks It’s Always Sunny Finale and Future Plans

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – In the season 17 finale of the hit show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny DeVito’s character, Frank, surprised fans by choosing a contestant named Sam, played by Carol Kane, over a younger contestant in a parody of reality dating shows.

The episode concluded with Frank declaring his love for Sam and presenting her with a gold rose, which she gladly accepted before they kissed in the rain. The show’s star and executive producer, Charlie Day, hinted at the possibility of Kane returning for the next season, stating, “I am sure we will write [Kane] into next season as well. She seemed to have a lot of fun.”

DeVito also expressed enthusiasm for the idea of Frank having a romance, saying, “I am way down with that. I mean, you get up there in age, it’s nice to have a steady girlfriend.”

In an interview, DeVito reflected on the show’s absurd storylines, including a recent episode where his character fakes a coma only to reveal that his body was a cake. “I don’t compare [the fake-outs] but sometimes I watch things more than once – just because you can’t believe you did it,” he said with a laugh.

Discussing the future of the series, DeVito acknowledged that the end might be near. “As long as we have a good ending—I don’t know what it could be, but if it’s right and the audience is happy with it, then I think it’s a good thing to do.”

Reflecting on his past experiences with shows like Taxi, which was abruptly canceled, DeVito noted, “When Sunny comes to an end, we’ll know it, and we’ll all embrace it. We really dig each other and we’ll always work together.”

The 17th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is currently available for streaming on Hulu.