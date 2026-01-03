Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts

Vancouver, Canada — Actor Danny Ramirez will not return for Season 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us” due to scheduling conflicts. Ramirez’s departure was confirmed by an HBO representative on December 29, 2025. He played Manny Alvarez, a member of the Fireflies, in Season 2.

Ramirez joined the cast in 2024, appearing in four episodes as a loyal soldier with a sunny demeanor masking deeper wounds. Manny was integral to Abby‘s (played by Kaitlyn Dever) story as she sought revenge against Joel (Pedro Pascal) for a devastating act he committed.

According to the series’ official logline, “The Last of Us” is set 20 years after civilization collapsed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is tasked with smuggling Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a quarantine zone, igniting a harrowing journey across the U.S.

Season 2 revealed conflicts between Joel and Ellie as they faced a world increasingly dangerous and unpredictable. Craig Mazin, co-creator of the series, indicated that Season 3 will not only continue the adaptation of the second game but will also explore Abby’s perspective more deeply.

In a recent press conference, Mazin spoke on the moral complexities faced by the characters, noting, “They are in moral trouble because their certainty is beginning to fail them.” This dynamic will continue to play out in the upcoming season.

Ramirez is best known for his portrayal of Joaquin Torres, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including roles in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and the forthcoming “Avengers: Doomsday.” While he prepares for this next project, HBO is already in the casting process for a new actor to take on the role of Manny.

Production for Season 3 is expected to begin in March 2026 and will run through November in Vancouver.