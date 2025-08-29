Danny Ramirez and Tom Culliver Launch Production Company Ahead of Venice Premiere

Los Angeles, CA – Actors Danny Ramirez and Tom Culliver have turned their decade-long friendship into a new venture, launching a production company called Pinstripes earlier this year. The pair met as freshmen at New York University, with their bond forming over a humorous failed multi-level marketing pitch that evolved into a shared passion for filmmaking.

Ramirez, known for his roles in the series On My Block and films like Top Gun: Maverick, and Culliver, an accomplished producer formerly associated with Elevated Films, aim to prioritize unique stories that often go untold. Their first feature, Dead Man's Wire, directed by Gus Van Sant, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2.

“This project is a true-crime drama about Tony Kiritsis, who took a mortgage banker hostage in 1977. It’s a wild story, and we felt compelled to bring it to life,” Culliver said. The film stars Bill Skarsgård and Dacre Montgomery and is expected to make waves at the prestigious festival.

In their recent interview, Ramirez and Culliver discussed their ambitions to create compelling narratives, focusing on diverse stories. They highlighted their upcoming film Baton, a soccer drama reflecting Ramirez’s love for the sport.

Ramirez recalled the origins of their collaboration, saying, “We realized we could work together to tell stories that weren’t being represented. The idea of starting Pinstripes came to life back in 2018 when we believed we could do this together.”

Culliver added, “It’s crucial for us to make high-quality films that resonate with audiences and elevate underrepresented voices.” Both filmmakers express excitement about their ongoing projects, which include Pursuit of Touch, slated for production soon.

As Pinstripes gears up for its first major release, Ramirez and Culliver are prepared to tackle the challenges of the film industry in hopes of redefining narrative possibilities for years to come.

“We’re ready for the film to premiere and show what we can do as filmmakers. It’s all about telling unique stories with heart,” Ramirez said.