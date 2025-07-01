Sports
Danny Ward Returns to Wrexham on Two-Year Deal
Wrexham, Wales – Wrexham have re-signed goalkeeper Danny Ward on a two-year contract as they prepare for their return to the Championship. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who was born in Wrexham, was a free agent after his contract with Leicester City ended.
Ward, a product of the Wrexham academy, made one senior appearance for the club in 2011 during the Welsh Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Airbus UK. He joined Liverpool in 2012.
“It’s an exciting time and an amazing feeling to be back at the club,” Ward said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity the club gave me at an early age and I hope I can repay that.”
During his career, Ward made three senior appearances for Liverpool and had loan spells with Morecambe, Aberdeen, and Huddersfield. He transferred to Leicester City for £12.5 million in 2018, where he made 52 appearances over seven seasons.
Ward, a Wales international with 44 caps, has served as a backup to Karl Darlow in the current World Cup qualifying campaign. His most recent start for the national team was in November 2024 against Iceland.
At Wrexham, Ward will compete for the starting goalkeeper position with Arthur Okonkwo and Callum Burton. The club, which has made one signing this summer—a striker named Ryan Hardie from Plymouth Argyle—has high hopes for its upcoming season in the Championship, its first in 43 years.
“We’re delighted to welcome Danny back to Wrexham,” said manager Phil Parkinson. “He’s a keeper with a lot of experience and he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”
Wrexham’s management aims to strengthen their lineup further, with reports of interest in another Wales international, 22-year-old left-back Owen Beck from Liverpool, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.
Recent Posts
- Halle Bailey Spotted with Mystery Man Amid Custody Battle
- Ryan Lindgren Signs Four-Year Deal with Seattle Kraken
- Blues Sign Forward Nick Bjugstad to Two-Year Deal
- Grammarly Acquires Email Tool Superhuman to Enhance AI Offering
- Minnesota Wild Pursue Return of Stanley Cup Champion Nico Sturm
- Hazardous Air Quality and Heat Warning in Phoenix This Tuesday
- Rangers Prepare for NHL Draft with Strategic Moves and Tight Deadline
- Senate Faces Struggles in Passing Trump’s Controversial Legislation
- NHL Free Agency Opens with Major Moves Expected Today
- Kings Reflect on 2024 Trade After NHL Draft Developments
- Jennifer Aniston Stars in Apple TV+ Adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir
- Boston Fire Union Backs Trump’s Tax Bill Amid Political Tensions
- NHL Free Agency Opens with Major Signings and Trades
- Vladar Signs Two-Year Deal with Philadelphia Flyers
- Indiana University Cuts Over 100 Academic Programs Amid New Education Policies
- Dallas Stars Bring Back Glen Gulutzan as Head Coach After 12 Years
- Bill Hader Takes on Iconic Role in ‘The Cat in the Hat’
- Kings Trade Jonas Valančiūnas to Nuggets for Dario Šarić
- Kelsey Plum Playfully Jabs WNBA Fan Over Caitlin Clark Shirt
- Wimbledon Day 2 Betting Picks and Predictions