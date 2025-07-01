Danny Ward Returns to Wrexham on Two-Year Deal

Wrexham, Wales – Wrexham have re-signed goalkeeper Danny Ward on a two-year contract as they prepare for their return to the Championship. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who was born in Wrexham, was a free agent after his contract with Leicester City ended.

Ward, a product of the Wrexham academy, made one senior appearance for the club in 2011 during the Welsh Cup, where they lost 2-1 to Airbus UK. He joined Liverpool in 2012.

“It’s an exciting time and an amazing feeling to be back at the club,” Ward said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity the club gave me at an early age and I hope I can repay that.”

During his career, Ward made three senior appearances for Liverpool and had loan spells with Morecambe, Aberdeen, and Huddersfield. He transferred to Leicester City for £12.5 million in 2018, where he made 52 appearances over seven seasons.

Ward, a Wales international with 44 caps, has served as a backup to Karl Darlow in the current World Cup qualifying campaign. His most recent start for the national team was in November 2024 against Iceland.

At Wrexham, Ward will compete for the starting goalkeeper position with Arthur Okonkwo and Callum Burton. The club, which has made one signing this summer—a striker named Ryan Hardie from Plymouth Argyle—has high hopes for its upcoming season in the Championship, its first in 43 years.

“We’re delighted to welcome Danny back to Wrexham,” said manager Phil Parkinson. “He’s a keeper with a lot of experience and he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”

Wrexham’s management aims to strengthen their lineup further, with reports of interest in another Wales international, 22-year-old left-back Owen Beck from Liverpool, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.