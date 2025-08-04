Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) – Danone, the maker of Dannon yogurt, has filed a lawsuit against rival Chobani, accusing the company of copying its “Bright & Mellow” slogan and similar packaging for a competing line of ready-to-drink cold brew coffee. Danone claims that Chobani’s actions constitute “knowing, calculated, and systematic” trademark infringement.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, marking at least the third legal battle between the two companies in the last decade. Danone argues that Chobani is using packaging for its La Colombe-branded coffee that is “strikingly similar” to its own SToK coffee packaging.

According to Danone, the company began using the “Bright & Mellow” slogan in January 2021 to distinguish its products from those of Starbucks and the then-independent La Colombe, which focused on roast levels and coffee bean origins. After acquiring La Colombe for $900 million in December 2023, Chobani allegedly changed the coffee’s packaging slogan, substituting “Bright & Mellow” with “Bright & Flavorful.”

Additionally, Danone claims that Chobani altered the product description from “medium roast” to “light roast,” leading to potential confusion among consumers, particularly at busy stores like Kroger, Target, or Walmart.

Danone states that these changes could result in “severe and irreparable harm” to its brand and the goodwill it has developed around the “Bright & Mellow” mark over the past four and a half years.

Currently, Chobani has not responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit. Danone, headquartered in Paris, operates its U.S. unit from White Plains, New York, while Chobani is based in Norwich, New York.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent Chobani from selling these misleading products, as well as claims for lost profits and triple damages. The case is numbered 25-06217 and is formally listed as Danone US LLC et al v Chobani LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.