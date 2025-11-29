Dante Moore Joins Top Ten for College Quarterback NIL Valuations

Eugene, Oregon — Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has seen his name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation soar to $2.4 million, ranking him among the top 10 college quarterbacks. This remarkable jump comes after a string of impressive performances on the field.

In August, Moore’s valuation was $640,000, placing him sixth on the Ducks’ roster. However, following a strong showing, especially during the Ducks’ notable win against Penn State at Beaver Stadium, his value surged by nearly $900,000 in September.

By the end of November, Moore’s NIL value not only cemented his position as a top quarterback but also brought him close to the overall top 10 among all college football players. His valuation currently ranks behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith at $4.2 million and Texas’s Arch Manning at $4 million.

Moore’s rise is not a surprise, as it reflects his skill on the field and potential in the NFL. He has led the Ducks to a 10-1 record this season, placing them in contention for the College Football Playoff. If the playoffs commenced today, the Ducks would host a game at home in Eugene on December 19 or 20.

NFL scouts are projecting Moore as a top-five pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. However, he may opt to return for another season with head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. The NIL era provides him more financial flexibility, lessening the burden of leaving early for the professional league.

Coaches like Lanning acknowledge the changing landscape of college football and how they manage NIL. “In a landscape where you can take care of players, that’s what we want to be,” Lanning said. “They’re the ones filling the stands, and we’ve been able to be competitive from that environment.”

Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon could be influenced by the competitive options presented to him, alongside his growing NIL evaluation. As a transfer from UCLA, he has successfully gained the respect of teammates and coaches, performing under the mentorship of Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel last season.

In a recent team bonding event, Moore surprised his teammates by announcing that he would be gifting them free headphones from Beats By Dre, showcasing his commitment to team camaraderie.

The upcoming game for the Ducks, ranked 10-1 in the Big Ten, is against the Washington Huskies on November 29. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM PT at Husky Stadium.