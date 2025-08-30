Dante Moore Named Starting Quarterback for Oregon Ducks

Oregon, USA – Dante Moore has been named the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks as they prepare for their season opener against Montana State on Saturday, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

The highly-rated quarterback transferred to Oregon after serving as a backup to Dillon Gabriel last season. Moore, who previously played at UCLA, was a favorite to secure the starting role after showing promise in his first college season.

During his time at UCLA, Moore faced ups and downs, initially winning the starting job but losing it midway through the season after a disappointing game. He entered the transfer portal and subsequently joined the Ducks, a move that placed him in competition with other quarterbacks.

According to statistics, Moore completed 32 of 51 passes for 615 yards and seven touchdowns during his college debut season. Overall, he finished 2023 with 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Oregon finished the previous season strong, boasting one of the nation’s most potent offenses en route to a Big Ten title and a playoff appearance. The Ducks averaged 34.9 points per game and ranked 22nd in total offense.

Since the arrival of head coach Dan Lanning in 2021, the Ducks have relied on transfer quarterbacks. Previous starter Bo Nix, also a transfer, was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Nix out of eligibility, the Ducks turned to transfer options in their quarterback search.

The team added Moore along with Gabriel, giving them a reliable quarterback option for now and the future. Notably, Oregon has opted not to pursue any more quarterbacks from the transfer portal this offseason.

Moreover, the Ducks have potential star players around Moore, including top returning wide receiver Treshawn Holden, who is recovering from a knee injury. The return of Holden would significantly aid Moore’s performance.

Moore’s journey has been closely followed since he was a five-star recruit. As the season begins, many will be watching to see if he can live up to the hype and become a key player for Oregon.