Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Decision Affects College Football Landscape

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – College football quarterback Dante Moore‘s decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft or return to Oregon will have significant implications not just for his career but for the Oregon Ducks and the transfer portal.

As Oregon prepares to face Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day, Moore is weighing his options following a breakout season. The former high school star from Detroit started his college career in 2023, starting five games before transferring to Oregon, where he has thrived as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

Moore’s decision is reportedly hanging in the balance, with sources indicating a near 50-50 split on whether he will declare for the draft. Should he choose to declare early, he could be a top-five pick in a draft expected to lack depth. Conversely, returning for another season would allow him to accumulate more experience, particularly as he has only 18 career starts.

Historically, first-round quarterbacks who have entered the NFL with 25 or more starts have shown the most success. An extra year at Oregon could push Moore into that category, allowing him to refine his game and increase his draft stock dramatically.

Moore’s decision will also trigger changes in Oregon’s quarterback room. If he declares for the draft, other quarterbacks may consider transferring to fill the potential vacancy, as Oregon has established itself as a favorable destination for those looking to elevate their careers.

The pressure mounts as Moore prepares to showcase his skills against Texas Tech after leading Oregon to a victory in the conference playoffs. His performance in the upcoming game will be critical not only for the Ducks’ season but also for solidifying his standing as one of the draft’s premier prospects.

Coaches and scouts are keenly watching how he handles the intense spotlight of playoff football, which often determines a player’s future in the NFL. Ultimately, Moore’s choice will set off a ripple effect across college football as teams begin to assess their quarterback needs for the upcoming season.

Moore acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, “I’ve learned a lot this season. Every game is a chance to improve.”