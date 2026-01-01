Dante Moore’s NFL Draft Decision Could Shape Oregon’s Future

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Oregon quarterback Dante Moore faces a pivotal decision as he weighs declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft or returning to school for another season. This choice not only affects his future but also has significant implications for the Ducks’ quarterback situation and the NCAA transfer portal.

As Oregon prepares for its College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day, Moore has the opportunity to showcase his skills to NFL scouts. A former five-star recruit from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Moore began his college career at UCLA before transferring to Oregon. After redshirting his first year with the Ducks, he emerged in 2025 as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

Moore’s performance this season has placed him near the top of many NFL Draft boards. However, he has only 18 career starts prior to the game against Texas Tech, raising questions about whether he has enough experience for an early jump to the NFL. Sources indicate that Moore is considering a roughly 50-50 decision on whether to declare.

If he chooses to enter the draft, he could be viewed as a top-five pick. However, returning to school would allow him to accrue more starts and develop further, potentially increasing his stock for 2027. This decision has wider ramifications; a vacancy at quarterback could attract other high-profile players to Oregon’s program.

Quarterbacks typically need around 25 college starts to achieve success in the NFL, and choosing to declare early could limit his chances of becoming a reliable starter. Past trends show that first-round quarterbacks with 25 to 34 starts tend to produce better results in the NFL.

Should Moore decide to declare for the NFL Draft before the playoff game, the impact on the Ducks’ roster would be immediate. Oregon has a history of developing quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, who improved their draft prospects significantly after playing for the Ducks.

The quarterback market is interconnected, and Moore’s decision could influence transfer dynamics across college football. Other programs, such as Texas Tech, LSU, and more, are also in the hunt for a starting quarterback, possibly reshaping the landscape of collegiate football based on this one decision.

Ultimately, Moore’s choice hinges on balancing his current potential with the preparation needed to succeed at the next level. A solid performance against Texas Tech could shift the balance in favor of declaring for the draft, further impacting the dynamics of college football offseason.