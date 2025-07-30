News
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler Attacked and Set on Fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — City Councilman Lee Vogler was attacked and set on fire Wednesday by a man who entered the Showcase Magazine office on Main Street. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., prompting police to respond to the report of a man being set ablaze.
According to Andrew Brooks, owner of Showcase Magazine, the assailant forced his way into the office with a five-gallon container of gasoline. He poured the fuel on Vogler before chasing him outside and igniting it. “Lee attempted to flee, running to the front of the building,” Brooks stated in a video, expressing his shock and sadness at the attack.
Authorities confirmed the suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended after police stopped his vehicle. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes. Police stated the attack is personal in nature and not related to Vogler’s role as an elected official.
As for Vogler, he was airlifted to a burn center in Lynchburg, Virginia. Brooks reported that Vogler is awake and able to speak, requesting prayers for his recovery. “This type of senseless act of violence has to stop,” Brooks urged. “You do not have the right to harm others in such a way.”
This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
