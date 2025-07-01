Darby Allin to Appear on Discovery’s Shark Week July 24

ONTARIO, California — AEW star Darby Allin is set to appear on the Discovery Channel‘s Shark Week. Allin will feature in the episode titled “Caught! Sharks Strike Back,” which airs on Thursday, July 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can watch a sneak peek during the July 23 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

This year’s Shark Week promises thrilling content, showcasing record shark encounters. According to the show’s synopsis, viewers will see everything from a shark slapping a fisherman to a great white stalking a kayaker for ten minutes. The series aims to highlight dramatic moments where sharks strike back.

Darby Allin has been away from AEW since December 2024, where he last competed in a time-limit draw against Ricochet during the Continental Classic. Following that match, he was written off AEW television after being pushed down the stairs by the Death Riders. In early 2025, Allin climbed Mount Everest and filming for Shark Week occurred shortly after he reached the summit.

Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW’s television partner, often integrates promotional content from Shark Week into AEW programming. The July 23 episode of Dynamite will take place in Chicago, part of AEW’s six-show series at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The return of Allin to AEW television remains uncertain, especially with AEW’s biggest annual event, All In, scheduled for July 12 in Arlington, Texas.

Viewers are looking forward to Allin’s Shark Week appearance, as it promises to be filled with thrilling close encounters with sharks.