Business
Darden Restaurants Considers Future of Bahama Breeze Chain
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Darden Restaurants is contemplating the future of its Bahama Breeze chain, which is now down to 29 locations after the recent closure of 15 underperforming restaurants. CEO Rick Cardenas announced during an earnings call on Friday that the company is exploring ‘strategic alternatives’ for the Caribbean-themed brand, including a potential sale or conversion of its remaining restaurants to other Darden brands.
As of late May, the number of Bahama Breeze restaurants had dwindled to 28, following the closures throughout various states such as Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York. Cardenas stated that the difficult decision to cease further investment in Bahama Breeze reflects its diminishing status as a strategic priority for Darden.
According to Cardenas, the brand has ‘the potential to benefit from a new owner.’ The decision comes at a challenging time for the casual dining industry, where chains are confronted with rising competition, inflation, and changing consumer preferences. Darden holds a diverse portfolio that includes popular names such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, both of which continue to perform well.
Darden’s sales for the final quarter of fiscal year 2025 reached $3.27 billion, a 10.6% increase from the previous year. However, Bahama Breeze has experienced declining sales, prompting the review of its place in the company’s overall strategy.
‘We have made the difficult decision that these remaining locations are not a strategic priority for us,’ Cardenas explained. ‘We’re looking at all strategic options.’ The potential shift away from Bahama Breeze could lead to rebranding efforts at the remaining locations, as Darden aims to maximize its resource allocation and focus on its successful chains.
Both patrons and industry watchers are left wondering about the future of Bahama Breeze. With a legacy dating back to the mid-1990s, the chain, known for its tropical dishes and vibrant atmosphere, may soon undergo significant changes as Darden navigates the landscape of casual dining.
Recent Posts
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Critical Gold Cup Match
- Panama Faces Jamaica in Crucial Gold Cup Clash
- Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour Hits Boise This June
- DeWanna Bonner Likely Done with Indiana Fever, Eyes New Teams
- Whit Merrifield Announces Retirement After Nine MLB Seasons
- New All-Inclusive Playground Opens in Cupertino, Welcomes All Abilities
- Iranian Hackers Disrupt Public Services in Tirana, Albania
- Cardinals Claim Hampson, Designate Barrero for Assignment
- Oregon Reports First Measles Case of 2025 in Unvaccinated Adult
- QuantumScape Achieves Milestone in Solid-State Battery Production
- Lyon Relegated to Second Division Amid Financial Crisis
- Alan Hamel Spotted with Joanna Cassidy, Sparks Romance Rumors
- Extreme Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area, Breaks Temperature Records
- Zdeno Chara Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025 Class
- Magnitude 2.7 Earthquake Shakes San Fernando Valley
- Residents Brace for Possible Major Earthquake in California
- Severe Michigan Heat Wave Nearing End as Storms Approaching
- Boca Juniors Faces Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup Match
- Chicago Faces Extreme Heat Warning Amidst Sweltering Temperatures
- Pelicans Trade CJ McCollum to Wizards for Jordan Poole