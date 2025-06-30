News
Daring Rescue: Child Falls Overboard on Disney Cruise
Port Canaveral, Florida — A heart-stopping event unfolded aboard the Disney Dream on June 29 when a child fell overboard during a Bahamian cruise. The incident prompted her father to jump into the sea after her, leading to a remarkable rescue.
The cruise, which was part of a four-night itinerary that included a stop at Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, quickly escalated into a situation requiring urgent action. An emergency code known as ‘Mr. M.O.B.’ signaled the man overboard situation across the ship’s intercom system.
A spokesperson for Disney Cruise Line confirmed the prompt response, stating, ‘The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.’
Passengers aboard the ship praised the crew’s swift reaction, which involved launching life preservers and deploying a rescue boat almost immediately. ‘A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck & her dad went in after her. Thankfully the DCL rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!’ wrote passenger Kevin Furuta in a Facebook post.
Contrary to initial assumptions, the incident occurred while the Disney Dream was still in transit, cruising between The Bahamas and Florida. The child reportedly fell from Deck 4, which is equipped with a walking track and plexiglass safety barriers, though details about how the fall happened are still unclear.
Disney Cruise Line ships, like many other major cruise lines, have real-time alert systems designed to inform crew members of emergencies at sea. This incident underscores the importance of these safety protocols. The situation continues to develop as further details emerge.
