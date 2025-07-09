Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions

Los Angeles, CA — Darius Bazley showcased his athleticism and defensive skills during the first two games of the Summer League, making a case for why the Lakers might consider him for their roster next season.

The Summer League, known for its fast-paced and exciting gameplay, has been a platform where players with NBA experience often stand out. This year, Bazley, a 6’9” forward with a seven-foot wingspan, has emerged as a notable performer, surpassing expectations set by rookies like Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Drafted by Oklahoma City in 2019, Bazley decided to skip college for a year to join the NBA. In his prime season, he averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He played three seasons with the Thunder before spending last year in the Chinese Basketball League with the Guangdong Southern Tigers.

As the Lakers search for defensive-minded athletes this offseason, Bazley has impressed with his defensive instincts during the California Classic. He has demonstrated an ability to block shots and rebound effectively, contributing six blocks and 6.5 rebounds per game in just over 21 minutes of play.

His defensive skills extend beyond just blocking shots; he has shown an ability to guard smaller players, making him a valuable asset on the court. However, at 216 pounds, Bazley’s size can be a disadvantage when matched up against stronger opponents.

On the offensive side, Bazley has shown promise but remains inconsistent. His ability to handle the ball and move in transition stands out, and he has effectively executed pick-and-roll plays. However, his outside shooting remains a concern, as he has a career shooting percentage of 31%. Analysts question whether he can secure a consistent role in the league based on this aspect alone.

With his NBA experience, Bazley is not eligible for a two-way contract and must either be signed to the Lakers’ roster or play solely in the G League. Currently, the Lakers have 15 players and are just below the hard cap, suggesting roster adjustments may be needed.

While it seems unlikely that Bazley will end up with the Lakers next season given their roster limitations, his performance this summer illustrates the type of player LA is pursuing. As they aim to bolster their defensive lineup, Bazley demonstrates the qualities that align with their goals.