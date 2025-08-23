Entertainment
Dark Comedy ‘Friendship’ Streams on HBO Max September 5
LOS ANGELES, CA – The dark comedy film “Friendship,” starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, is set to begin streaming exclusively on HBO Max on September 5, 2025. The announcement was made by the streaming service on Wednesday.
The film, which focuses on the struggles of adult male friendships, hit theaters on May 9 after premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. In “Friendship,” Robinson plays Craig, a socially awkward marketing executive who becomes infatuated with his charming new neighbor, Austin, portrayed by Rudd. The narrative explores how Craig’s desperate attempts to forge a friendship with Austin lead to unforeseen complications in both of their lives.
Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer co-star in the film, which is directed by Andrew DeYoung in his feature debut. It was produced by Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Nick Weidenfeld, and Johnny Holland.
Critics have praised the film for its unique blend of humor and a thoughtful exploration of male loneliness and emotional growth. Michael Rechtshaffen, a critic for the Los Angeles Times, described it as “a gleefully discomfiting portrait of male bonding.”
While in theaters, “Friendship” grossed over $16 million, mainly within the U.S. It is expected to attract a significant audience when it becomes available for streaming.
As the film transitions to HBO Max, it will also have its linear television debut on HBO on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET, allowing viewers to experience this unconventional comedy at home.
